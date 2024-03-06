Sei Investments Co. Sells 14,468 Shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Sei Investments Co. reduced its holdings in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,647,566 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 14,468 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.09% of HDFC Bank worth $97,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HDB. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd increased its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 1,274.4% in the second quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd now owns 4,783 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 4,435 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 114.4% in the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 403 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of HDFC Bank during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of HDFC Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. 17.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get HDFC Bank alerts:

HDFC Bank Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HDB opened at $55.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $58.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.85. HDFC Bank Limited has a 52 week low of $52.16 and a 52 week high of $71.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.80 billion, a PE ratio of 17.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.87.

HDFC Bank Profile

HDFC Bank ( NYSE:HDB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 16th. The bank reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.11. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 17.34%. The company had revenue of $8.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.67 billion. Analysts predict that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Free Report)

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for HDFC Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HDFC Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.