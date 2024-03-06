Sei Investments Co. Sells 5,250 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Sei Investments Co. cut its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 515,738 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 5,250 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.09% of Lowe’s Companies worth $107,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LOW. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 6.0% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 884 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 3.4% during the second quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 1,553 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 4.3% during the third quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 2.8% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,939 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 4.2% during the third quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. 71.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LOW. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $244.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Monday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.79.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Up 0.5 %

LOW stock opened at $241.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.13. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $181.85 and a twelve month high of $245.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $222.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $213.63.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.09. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.94% and a negative return on equity of 51.42%. The firm had revenue of $18.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.21 EPS for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

(Free Report)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Recommended Stories

