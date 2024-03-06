Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) CEO Sells $5,514,750.00 in Stock

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Free Report) CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 75,000 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.53, for a total transaction of $5,514,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 988,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,674,478.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Service Co. International Trading Up 2.0 %

SCI traded up $1.47 on Wednesday, reaching $75.33. 455,679 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 851,472. Service Co. International has a one year low of $52.89 and a one year high of $75.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. The company has a market cap of $11.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.45.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. Service Co. International had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 32.88%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Service Co. International will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Service Co. International Increases Dividend

Service Co. International announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 8th that allows the company to repurchase $600.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 6.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. This is a positive change from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Service Co. International’s payout ratio is currently 32.95%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Service Co. International

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Service Co. International by 12,200.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its position in shares of Service Co. International by 282.2% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of Service Co. International by 204.1% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 599 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Service Co. International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Service Co. International by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 663 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SCI. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Service Co. International from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Service Co. International from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.00.

About Service Co. International

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses. The company also provides professional services related to funerals and cremations, including the use of funeral home facilities and motor vehicles; arranging and directing services; and removal, preparation, embalming, cremation, memorialization, and travel protection, as well as catering services.

