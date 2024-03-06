Seven Eight Capital LP Acquires 71,989 Shares of NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR)

Seven Eight Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR – Free Report) by 109.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 137,721 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,989 shares during the quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP owned about 0.13% of NovoCure worth $2,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 3.3% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,222 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,061 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 23,400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,716,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 44,523 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,266,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 26.9% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,950 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.11% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at NovoCure

In other NovoCure news, COO Wilhelmus Cm Groenhuysen sold 2,107 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total value of $33,775.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 252,452 shares in the company, valued at $4,046,805.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other NovoCure news, COO Wilhelmus Cm Groenhuysen sold 2,107 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total value of $33,775.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 252,452 shares in the company, valued at $4,046,805.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Frank X. Leonard sold 2,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.14, for a total transaction of $33,538.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 162,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,624,638.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,921 shares of company stock worth $127,161. Company insiders own 5.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NVCR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of NovoCure in a research note on Monday, January 8th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on NovoCure from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of NovoCure from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

NovoCure Stock Performance

NovoCure stock opened at $16.70 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.78, a quick ratio of 5.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.75 and a 200-day moving average of $15.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.36 and a beta of 0.41. NovoCure Limited has a 1-year low of $10.87 and a 1-year high of $83.60.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $133.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.80 million. NovoCure had a negative net margin of 40.65% and a negative return on equity of 51.63%. NovoCure’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.36) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that NovoCure Limited will post -1.74 EPS for the current year.

NovoCure Company Profile

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of tumor treating fields (TTFields) devices for the treatment of solid tumor cancers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and Greater China. Its TTFields devices include Optune for the treatment of glioblastoma; and Optune Lua for the treatment of malignant pleural mesothelioma.

