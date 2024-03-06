Seven Eight Capital LP Boosts Holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Seven Eight Capital LP raised its position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 51.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,036 shares of the game software company’s stock after buying an additional 5,124 shares during the quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $1,810,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,779,074 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $3,343,546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690,474 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,802,596 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $2,758,246,000 after buying an additional 149,746 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Electronic Arts by 5.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,638,706 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,768,940,000 after buying an additional 726,005 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Electronic Arts by 2.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,936,503 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $768,078,000 after buying an additional 127,547 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Electronic Arts by 7.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,156,556 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $500,449,000 after buying an additional 301,194 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EA opened at $136.63 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $138.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $131.89. The firm has a market cap of $36.53 billion, a PE ratio of 34.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.77. Electronic Arts Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.53 and a fifty-two week high of $144.53.

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The game software company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by ($1.38). Electronic Arts had a net margin of 14.09% and a return on equity of 20.58%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.29 earnings per share. Electronic Arts’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.14%.

In other news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.44, for a total value of $343,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,430 shares in the company, valued at $4,594,619.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.53, for a total transaction of $140,530.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,258 shares in the company, valued at $3,127,916.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.44, for a total transaction of $343,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,430 shares in the company, valued at $4,594,619.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 37,144 shares of company stock worth $5,183,834. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on EA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Electronic Arts from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $162.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Electronic Arts in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.94.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

