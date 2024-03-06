Seven Eight Capital LP Buys New Shares in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 20,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,504,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 175.0% during the third quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the second quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on KMB. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $128.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Friday, November 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $146.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $135.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.36.

Kimberly-Clark Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of KMB opened at $123.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $41.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.77, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.94, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.82. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a fifty-two week low of $116.32 and a fifty-two week high of $147.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $121.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.23.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.02). Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 260.47%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Kimberly-Clark Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is 90.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kimberly-Clark

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 3,720 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total transaction of $450,120.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,084,709. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Mark T. Smucker acquired 827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $120.98 per share, for a total transaction of $100,050.46. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 827 shares in the company, valued at $100,050.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 3,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total transaction of $450,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,084,709. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

