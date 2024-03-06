Seven Eight Capital LP Buys Shares of 20,473 Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 20,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,838,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 174.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 3,989 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the first quarter valued at $1,112,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the first quarter valued at $202,000. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the first quarter valued at $457,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the first quarter valued at $511,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

Apollo Global Management Stock Performance

Apollo Global Management stock opened at $109.53 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $62.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.16 and a 12 month high of $115.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $102.55 and its 200-day moving average is $93.17.

Apollo Global Management Dividend Announcement

Apollo Global Management ( NYSE:APO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.11. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 20.33% and a net margin of 15.86%. The business had revenue of $795.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $823.27 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Apollo Global Management from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Apollo Global Management in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $122.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on Apollo Global Management from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Apollo Global Management from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on Apollo Global Management in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on APO

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Leon D. Black sold 500,000 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total value of $55,720,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,104,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,915,035,903.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Apollo Global Management news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 14,000 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.09, for a total transaction of $1,527,260.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 366,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,989,339.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Leon D. Black sold 500,000 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total value of $55,720,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,104,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,915,035,903.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 976,000 shares of company stock worth $108,407,460 in the last three months. 8.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Apollo Global Management Profile

(Free Report)

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.