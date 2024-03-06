Seven Eight Capital LP Buys Shares of 29,554 Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 29,554 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,734,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. KPP Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet during the 3rd quarter valued at $391,000. Legacy Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Fortinet by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 21,840 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Fortinet by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,187 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its position in shares of Fortinet by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 21,800 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shelton Capital Management grew its position in shares of Fortinet by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 276,244 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,210,000 after purchasing an additional 50,921 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Ken Xie sold 46,084 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.07, for a total transaction of $3,183,021.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,813,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,578,767,976.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Fortinet news, VP Michael Xie sold 38,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.45, for a total value of $2,549,620.05. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,887,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,985,992,346.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ken Xie sold 46,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.07, for a total transaction of $3,183,021.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,813,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,578,767,976.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 164,606 shares of company stock valued at $10,308,559. Company insiders own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $69.98 on Wednesday. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.12 and a 52 week high of $81.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.61, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The software maker reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.08. Fortinet had a net margin of 21.64% and a negative return on equity of 7,572.46%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on FTNT shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lowered shares of Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Fortinet from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Fortinet from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Fortinet from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.55.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

