Seven Eight Capital LP Decreases Position in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Seven Eight Capital LP trimmed its stake in shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Free Report) by 42.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 110,347 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 82,413 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in Infosys were worth $1,888,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Infosys during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,047,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Infosys by 294.2% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,570,314 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,515,000 after purchasing an additional 4,157,198 shares during the last quarter. Charles Lim Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Infosys during the second quarter valued at approximately $24,105,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Infosys by 3.0% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 908,911 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,551,000 after buying an additional 26,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Infosys by 14.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 83,099,498 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,335,409,000 after buying an additional 10,480,541 shares during the last quarter. 11.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Infosys Stock Up 1.7 %

Infosys stock opened at $19.61 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $81.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.15, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.61 and its 200 day moving average is $18.20. Infosys Limited has a 52-week low of $14.71 and a 52-week high of $20.74.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Infosys ( NYSE:INFY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 11th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. Infosys had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 31.25%. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Infosys Limited will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

INFY has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Infosys from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. HSBC lowered shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Infosys in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Infosys in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.95.

About Infosys



Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application management and application development services, independent validation solutions, product engineering and management, infrastructure management services, traditional enterprise application implementation, support, and integration services.

