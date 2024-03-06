Seven Eight Capital LP Has $1.99 Million Holdings in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Seven Eight Capital LP grew its position in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) by 697.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,881 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,512 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in Garmin were worth $1,986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Garmin by 42.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 125,389 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $13,191,000 after acquiring an additional 37,532 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Garmin by 62.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 57,449 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,044,000 after acquiring an additional 22,130 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in shares of Garmin by 118.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 232,315 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $24,440,000 after acquiring an additional 125,812 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new stake in shares of Garmin in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,267,000. Finally, Silver Lake Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Garmin in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,210,000. 63.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Garmin Stock Performance

Shares of GRMN opened at $140.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.88, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $126.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.11. Garmin Ltd. has a 52 week low of $93.52 and a 52 week high of $141.25.

Garmin Announces Dividend

Garmin ( NYSE:GRMN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.32. Garmin had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 24.67%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.52%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Garmin from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 8th. StockNews.com cut Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barrington Research increased their target price on Garmin from $119.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price (up from $165.00) on shares of Garmin in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Garmin news, VP Susan Lyman sold 2,587 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.18, for a total transaction of $349,710.66. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,174 shares in the company, valued at $969,781.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 1,622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.19, for a total transaction of $217,656.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,379,016.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Susan Lyman sold 2,587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.18, for a total transaction of $349,710.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $969,781.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,571 shares of company stock worth $1,413,944. Corporate insiders own 19.89% of the company’s stock.

About Garmin

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Fitness, Outdoor, Aviation, Marine, and Auto. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; smartwatch devices; and fitness accessories.

