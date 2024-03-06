Seven Eight Capital LP Increases Position in Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK)

Seven Eight Capital LP lifted its position in Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK – Free Report) by 182.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 81,852 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,839 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP owned about 0.13% of Delek US worth $2,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in Delek US by 416.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,532,222 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235,752 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Delek US during the fourth quarter valued at $28,471,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Delek US by 70.8% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,544,454 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,990,000 after acquiring an additional 639,963 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Delek US during the third quarter valued at $17,448,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Delek US by 17.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,070,279 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $105,176,000 after purchasing an additional 603,680 shares during the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Robert G. Wright sold 2,123 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total value of $60,505.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $539,362.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Delek US news, CFO Robert G. Wright sold 2,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total transaction of $60,505.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,925 shares in the company, valued at $539,362.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Laurie Z. Tolson sold 1,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.75, for a total value of $32,287.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,807.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,580 shares of company stock valued at $151,945 over the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DK opened at $25.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.59 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.84. Delek US Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $19.39 and a one year high of $31.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.28) by ($0.18). Delek US had a return on equity of 18.27% and a net margin of 0.12%. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Delek US Holdings, Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. This is a boost from Delek US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Delek US’s dividend payout ratio is 445.45%.

Several research analysts recently commented on DK shares. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Delek US from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. StockNews.com cut Delek US from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Delek US in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Delek US from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.40.

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Logistics, and Retail. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

