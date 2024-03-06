Seven Eight Capital LP Invests $1.77 Million in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 10,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,765,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CRWD. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 1,593.7% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,643,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,310,000 after acquiring an additional 2,487,806 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in CrowdStrike by 17.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,070,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,360,230,000 after buying an additional 2,401,659 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $244,740,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in CrowdStrike by 62.1% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,761,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,019,000 after buying an additional 1,440,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in CrowdStrike by 69.3% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,310,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,750,000 after buying an additional 945,703 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.53% of the company’s stock.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Denis Oleary sold 4,040 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.32, for a total value of $962,812.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,400,368.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Denis Oleary sold 4,040 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.32, for a total value of $962,812.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,400,368.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.04, for a total value of $7,501,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 306,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,732,525.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 231,898 shares of company stock valued at $60,878,879 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Trading Up 18.5 %

NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $352.59 on Wednesday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.67 and a 1 year high of $365.00. The stock has a market cap of $84.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6,090.65, a PEG ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $295.70 and a 200-day moving average of $228.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. CrowdStrike had a positive return on equity of 1.11% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. The business had revenue of $845.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.08 million. Equities analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on CRWD. Barclays upped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Westpark Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $315.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of CrowdStrike from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $203.00 to $304.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $315.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $321.76.

Get Our Latest Report on CRWD

CrowdStrike Profile

(Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.