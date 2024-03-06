Seven Eight Capital LP Makes New $2.54 Million Investment in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 29,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,537,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Waverly Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.8% during the third quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 3,145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 18,334 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 623 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,585 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Enterprise Financial Services Corp boosted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 7,108 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TSM. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $115.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.25.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trading Up 4.4 %

NYSE:TSM opened at $140.93 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $116.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.77. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52 week low of $81.21 and a 52 week high of $141.99. The company has a market capitalization of $730.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.40.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.07. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 38.80%. The company had revenue of $19.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.99 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.4408 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.54%.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

(Free Report)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.