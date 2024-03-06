Seven Eight Capital LP Makes New Investment in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL)

Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 70,404 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,566,000. Seven Eight Capital LP owned 0.09% of MaxLinear as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MXL. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in shares of MaxLinear in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 171.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MaxLinear in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 712.8% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,292 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,010 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 44,100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,652 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 2,646 shares during the period. 87.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MXL stock opened at $20.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 45.11 and a beta of 1.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. MaxLinear, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.43 and a 52-week high of $36.04.

MaxLinear ( NYSE:MXL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.17). The business had revenue of $125.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.06 million. MaxLinear had a positive return on equity of 4.77% and a negative net margin of 10.55%. On average, equities analysts expect that MaxLinear, Inc. will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MXL shares. StockNews.com raised MaxLinear from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on MaxLinear from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut MaxLinear from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.18.

MaxLinear, Inc provides communications systems-on-chip solutions worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including radio frequency, high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression and networking layers, and power management.

