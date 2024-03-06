Seven Eight Capital LP Purchases Shares of 133,490 Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO)

Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 133,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,036,000. Seven Eight Capital LP owned 0.09% of Credo Technology Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CRDO. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Credo Technology Group by 255.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,750,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,255,000 after buying an additional 9,162,371 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in shares of Credo Technology Group during the first quarter worth about $125,306,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Credo Technology Group by 263.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,940,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,349,000 after acquiring an additional 5,029,051 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Credo Technology Group by 102.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,351,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,477,000 after acquiring an additional 3,721,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Credo Technology Group during the first quarter worth about $29,508,000. 54.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Credo Technology Group Price Performance

Shares of CRDO opened at $21.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.00. Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd has a twelve month low of $7.20 and a twelve month high of $23.90.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Credo Technology Group ( NASDAQ:CRDO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Credo Technology Group had a negative net margin of 20.59% and a negative return on equity of 7.82%. The firm had revenue of $53.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.91 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Credo Technology Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Credo Technology Group from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Credo Technology Group from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Credo Technology Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Credo Technology Group from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Lip Bu Tan sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $8,750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $852,880. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, General Counsel Adam Thorngate-Gottlund sold 14,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.03, for a total transaction of $327,872.49. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 218,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,808,025.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lip Bu Tan sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $8,750,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 48,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $852,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,742,142 shares of company stock worth $55,561,071 in the last three months. 23.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Credo Technology Group Company Profile

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivCredo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Mexico, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include HiWire active electrical cables, optical digital signal processors, low-power line card PHY, serializer/deserializer (SerDes) chiplets, and SerDes IP.

