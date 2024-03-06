Seven Eight Capital LP Trims Stock Position in Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX)

Seven Eight Capital LP trimmed its holdings in Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX – Free Report) by 32.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 180,236 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85,650 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in Enovix were worth $2,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENVX. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Enovix in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Enovix in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enovix in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enovix in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enovix by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. 49.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Enovix in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. B. Riley dropped their target price on Enovix from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. William Blair started coverage on Enovix in a report on Monday, December 18th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Enovix in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enovix has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Shares of ENVX opened at $9.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.12 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.76 and a 200-day moving average of $11.54. The company has a current ratio of 5.30, a quick ratio of 5.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Enovix Co. has a 52 week low of $8.33 and a 52 week high of $23.90.

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

