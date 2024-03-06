Shelton Capital Management Has $204,000 Stock Position in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Shelton Capital Management trimmed its position in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Free Report) by 7.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 181 shares during the quarter. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Exponent were worth $204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in Exponent by 9.5% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,685,472 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $401,076,000 after purchasing an additional 408,295 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Exponent by 1.2% during the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,444,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $209,229,000 after buying an additional 30,012 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Exponent by 0.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,704,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $149,422,000 after buying an additional 6,352 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Exponent by 5.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,178,846 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $110,010,000 after buying an additional 57,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Exponent by 87.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,057,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $104,743,000 after buying an additional 493,847 shares during the last quarter. 89.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Exponent news, insider Eric Guyer sold 3,367 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.49, for a total transaction of $264,275.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Exponent Price Performance

NASDAQ:EXPO opened at $78.86 on Wednesday. Exponent, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.61 and a fifty-two week high of $105.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 40.44 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.20.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.03). Exponent had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 28.49%. The business had revenue of $113.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Exponent Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This is a boost from Exponent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Exponent’s payout ratio is 53.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Exponent from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Exponent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

Exponent Profile

(Free Report)

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering.

