Shelton Capital Management Has $218,000 Stake in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG)

Shelton Capital Management reduced its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 823 shares during the quarter. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 46.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,107,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $292,827,000 after acquiring an additional 4,182,590 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 12.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,531,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $722,402,000 after acquiring an additional 3,818,524 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Kite Realty Group Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,198,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 15.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,205,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $300,695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,726,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 16.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,943,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $154,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275,585 shares during the last quarter. 97.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KRG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Kite Realty Group Trust from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Kite Realty Group Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Kite Realty Group Trust from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kite Realty Group Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.00.

Shares of Kite Realty Group Trust stock opened at $21.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of 97.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.29. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 1 year low of $18.77 and a 1 year high of $24.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.64.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.67%. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 454.57%.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE: KRG) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in Indianapolis, IN that is one of the largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers and mixed-use assets. The Company's primarily grocery-anchored portfolio is located in high-growth Sun Belt and select strategic gateway markets.

