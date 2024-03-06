Shelton Capital Management Lowers Stock Holdings in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST)

Shelton Capital Management decreased its position in shares of Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Free Report) by 7.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 623 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Envista were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Envista by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,702,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,208,000 after purchasing an additional 270,768 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Envista by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,047,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,640,000 after purchasing an additional 768,687 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Envista by 44.7% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,192,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603,147 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Envista by 50.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,209,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,733,000 after buying an additional 1,412,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Envista by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,157,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,954,000 after buying an additional 524,622 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:NVST opened at $20.64 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.26 and its 200 day moving average is $25.03. Envista Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $20.00 and a 12 month high of $40.92.

Envista ( NYSE:NVST Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $645.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $638.37 million. Envista had a positive return on equity of 6.31% and a negative net margin of 3.90%. Envista’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Envista Holdings Co. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVST has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Envista from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, February 9th. Leerink Partnrs restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Envista in a report on Monday, February 26th. William Blair downgraded shares of Envista from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Envista from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Envista in a report on Friday, January 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.60.

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies, and Equipment & Consumables. The Specialty Products & Technologies segment offers dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products.

