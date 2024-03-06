Shelton Capital Management Takes $215,000 Position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Shelton Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Union Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Kenneth Tanji sold 23,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.14, for a total value of $2,431,257.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 47,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,957,876.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Kenneth Tanji sold 23,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.14, for a total value of $2,431,257.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 47,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,957,876.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann M. Kappler sold 7,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.39, for a total transaction of $782,792.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,642,656.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,258 shares of company stock valued at $4,069,575. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PRU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Prudential Financial from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $118.00 price target (down from $119.00) on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Prudential Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.60.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PRU

Prudential Financial Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of Prudential Financial stock opened at $108.94 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.36. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.37 and a 12-month high of $110.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.01.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.67 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $13.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.99 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.42 EPS. Research analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. This is a boost from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.73%.

About Prudential Financial

(Free Report)

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, and International Businesses segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.