Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) Reaches New 52-Week Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock from $15.00 to $13.00. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Shoals Technologies Group traded as low as $12.11 and last traded at $12.25, with a volume of 407539 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $12.31.
SHLS has been the subject of several other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price (down from $23.00) on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $28.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Shoals Technologies Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.61.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 49.24 and a beta of 1.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.51 and its 200-day moving average is $15.96.
Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions and components for solar, battery energy, and electric vehicle charging applications in the United States. It produces EBOS components, including cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, disconnects, recombiners, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, splice boxes, and wire management solutions.
