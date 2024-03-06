Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) Reaches New 52-Week Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock from $15.00 to $13.00. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Shoals Technologies Group traded as low as $12.11 and last traded at $12.25, with a volume of 407539 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $12.31.

SHLS has been the subject of several other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price (down from $23.00) on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $28.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Shoals Technologies Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.61.

Institutional Trading of Shoals Technologies Group

Shoals Technologies Group Stock Performance

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 17.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,146,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,377,000 after acquiring an additional 2,858,043 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,360,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,241,000 after acquiring an additional 225,464 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,910,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,626,000 after acquiring an additional 2,864,879 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 8,976,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,502,000 after acquiring an additional 233,377 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 0.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,063,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,365,000 after acquiring an additional 55,184 shares during the period.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 49.24 and a beta of 1.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.51 and its 200-day moving average is $15.96.

About Shoals Technologies Group

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions and components for solar, battery energy, and electric vehicle charging applications in the United States. It produces EBOS components, including cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, disconnects, recombiners, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, splice boxes, and wire management solutions.

