Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Holdings Raised by Axxcess Wealth Management LLC

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 48.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,555 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,104 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Shopify in the second quarter worth about $27,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new stake in Shopify in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in Shopify in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new stake in Shopify in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Shopify in the third quarter worth about $37,000. 60.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Shopify alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on SHOP. StockNews.com upgraded Shopify from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 27th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Shopify in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Shopify in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Shopify from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Shopify in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.42.

Shopify Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SHOP opened at $73.47 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $79.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.20. Shopify Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.79 and a fifty-two week high of $91.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 816.42 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 6.99 and a quick ratio of 6.99.

About Shopify

(Free Report)

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.