Short Interest in Aditxt, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTX) Decreases By 7.6%

Aditxt, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTX – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,600 shares, a drop of 7.6% from the January 31st total of 40,700 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Trading of Aditxt

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aditxt in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Aditxt in the 3rd quarter worth $119,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Aditxt in the 3rd quarter worth $423,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in Aditxt during the 3rd quarter valued at about $350,000.

Aditxt Stock Down 2.0 %

NASDAQ:ADTX opened at $3.42 on Wednesday. Aditxt has a 1 year low of $3.27 and a 1 year high of $76.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.57.

About Aditxt

Aditxt, Inc, a biotech company, develops technologies focuses on improving the health of the immune system through immune mapping and reprogramming. The company develops AditxtScore that allows individuals to understand, manage, and monitor their immune profiles in order to be informed about attacks on or by their immune system; and Apoptotic DNA Immunotherapy, a nucleic acid-based technology that utilizes an approach that mimics the way the body naturally induces tolerance to its own tissues.

