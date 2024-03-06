Short Interest in Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:APDN) Rises By 5.8%

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:APDN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 272,700 shares, a growth of 5.8% from the January 31st total of 257,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 90,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.
Applied DNA Sciences Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ APDN opened at $0.57 on Wednesday. Applied DNA Sciences has a 1-year low of $0.52 and a 1-year high of $1.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.87.
Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The technology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.22. Applied DNA Sciences had a negative return on equity of 159.93% and a negative net margin of 80.14%. The company had revenue of $0.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.70 million. On average, research analysts predict that Applied DNA Sciences will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
APDN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Applied DNA Sciences from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Applied DNA Sciences in a research note on Monday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
Applied DNA Sciences Company Profile
Applied DNA Sciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes technologies to produce and detect deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Therapeutic DNA Production Services; MDx Testing Services; and DNA Tagging and Security Products and Services.
