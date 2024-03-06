Short Interest in Austal Limited (OTCMKTS:AUTLF) Drops By 5.2%

Austal Limited (OTCMKTS:AUTLF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,500 shares, a decrease of 5.2% from the January 31st total of 24,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days.

Austal Stock Performance

Shares of AUTLF stock opened at $1.27 on Wednesday. Austal has a 1-year low of $1.02 and a 1-year high of $1.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.33 and a 200 day moving average of $1.24.

Austal Company Profile

Austal Limited engages in the design, manufacture, and support of vessels for commercial and defense customers worldwide. It operates in four segments: USA Shipbuilding, USA Support, Australasia Shipbuilding, and Australasia Support. The company offers passenger only ferries, vehicle passenger ferries, and offshore and windfarm vessels; and naval and other defense vessels, as well as patrol boats for government law enforcement and border protection agencies.

