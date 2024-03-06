Short Interest in Castellum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:CWQXF) Expands By 8.3%

Castellum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:CWQXF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,376,800 shares, a growth of 8.3% from the January 31st total of 8,661,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 93,768.0 days.
Castellum AB (publ) Price Performance
Shares of CWQXF stock opened at $12.32 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.64. Castellum AB has a one year low of $9.19 and a one year high of $14.65.
About Castellum AB (publ)
