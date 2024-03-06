Short Interest in Castellum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:CWQXF) Expands By 8.3%

Castellum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:CWQXF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,376,800 shares, a growth of 8.3% from the January 31st total of 8,661,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 93,768.0 days.

Castellum AB (publ) Price Performance

Shares of CWQXF stock opened at $12.32 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.64. Castellum AB has a one year low of $9.19 and a one year high of $14.65.

About Castellum AB (publ)

Castellum is one of the largest listed property companies in the Nordic region that develops flexible workplaces and smart logistics solutions. As of 31 December 2023, the property value totalled approximately SEK 160 Bn, including the ownership share of the Norwegian company Entra ASA. We are active in attractive Nordic growth regions.

