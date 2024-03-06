Short Interest in Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB) Drops By 7.7%

Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 113,200 shares, a decrease of 7.7% from the January 31st total of 122,700 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 30,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Michael D. Mulford acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.82 per share, for a total transaction of $31,640.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,640. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Civista Bancshares alerts:

Institutional Trading of Civista Bancshares

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Civista Bancshares by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,167,078 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,307,000 after purchasing an additional 82,776 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Civista Bancshares by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 804,009 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,826,000 after purchasing an additional 12,469 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Civista Bancshares by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 777,851 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,344,000 after acquiring an additional 23,337 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Civista Bancshares by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 605,421 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,164,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Civista Bancshares by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 576,602 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,896,000 after purchasing an additional 46,686 shares during the last quarter. 50.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Civista Bancshares Stock Performance

CIVB stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.58. The stock had a trading volume of 6,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,450. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Civista Bancshares has a 52-week low of $14.02 and a 52-week high of $21.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.31. The stock has a market cap of $228.91 million, a PE ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 0.78.

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The bank reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $38.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.40 million. Civista Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 19.85%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Civista Bancshares will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

Civista Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 13th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 12th. Civista Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on CIVB. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Civista Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Stephens reduced their target price on Civista Bancshares from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Civista Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.67.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Civista Bancshares

Civista Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Civista Bancshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Civista Bank that provides community banking services. It collects a range of customer deposits; and offers commercial and agriculture, commercial and residential real estate, farm real estate, real estate construction, consumer, and other loans, as well as letters of credit.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Civista Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Civista Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.