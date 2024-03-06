Short Interest in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) Drops By 5.6%

Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,140,000 shares, a decrease of 5.6% from the January 31st total of 21,330,000 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 9,600,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Shares of CPNG stock traded up $0.29 on Wednesday, hitting $19.08. The stock had a trading volume of 3,383,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,838,033. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.58. The company has a market cap of $34.11 billion, a PE ratio of 25.07 and a beta of 1.33. Coupang has a one year low of $12.66 and a one year high of $19.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. Coupang had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 5.57%. The firm had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. Coupang’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Coupang will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CPNG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group lowered shares of Coupang from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $18.50 in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of Coupang from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Coupang from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Citigroup lowered shares of Coupang from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $18.50 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Coupang currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.07.

In other Coupang news, insider Pranam Kolari sold 2,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total transaction of $32,701.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 182,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,537,874.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Coupang news, insider Pranam Kolari sold 2,356 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total transaction of $32,701.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 182,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,537,874.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Tae Jung Kim sold 5,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $85,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 248,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,971,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of Coupang by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 145,524,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,356,036,000 after buying an additional 25,843,034 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Coupang by 22.4% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 63,111,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,098,136,000 after purchasing an additional 11,528,981 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Coupang by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 59,970,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,922,000 after purchasing an additional 6,618,577 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Coupang by 205.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,752,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,287,000 after purchasing an additional 22,708,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Coupang by 7.8% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 26,715,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,835,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936,311 shares in the last quarter. 72.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coupang, Inc, together with its subsidiaries owns and operates retail business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. The company operates through Product Commerce and Developing Offerings segments. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

