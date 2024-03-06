Short Interest in CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSE:CTO) Drops By 5.2%

CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSE:CTO – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 835,500 shares, a decline of 5.2% from the January 31st total of 881,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 107,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.8 days.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several analysts recently weighed in on CTO shares. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CTO Realty Growth in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of CTO Realty Growth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.00.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on CTO Realty Growth
Institutional Trading of CTO Realty Growth
CTO Realty Growth Stock Performance
Shares of CTO opened at $17.01 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $387.88 million, a P/E ratio of 566.83 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.75. CTO Realty Growth has a 12 month low of $15.63 and a 12 month high of $18.08.
CTO Realty Growth Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.94%. CTO Realty Growth’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5,066.67%.
About CTO Realty Growth
CTO Realty Growth, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality, retail-based properties located primarily in higher growth markets in the United States. CTO also externally manages and owns a meaningful interest in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE), a publicly traded net lease REIT.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than CTO Realty Growth
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- Here’s the One Chinese EV Stock Worth Buying and Holding
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- Beam Therapeutics Bolts Higher on Gene Therapy Licensing Payments
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- Vivani Medical Surges on its Ozempic-Like Weight-Loss Implant
Receive News & Ratings for CTO Realty Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTO Realty Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.