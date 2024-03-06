Short Interest in CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSE:CTO) Drops By 5.2%

CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSE:CTO – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 835,500 shares, a decline of 5.2% from the January 31st total of 881,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 107,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.8 days.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CTO shares. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CTO Realty Growth in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of CTO Realty Growth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTO. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 764.4% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 26,656 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,074,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,616,000 after purchasing an additional 12,439 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 64,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 74,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. Finally, Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 941,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,318,000 after purchasing an additional 74,939 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTO opened at $17.01 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $387.88 million, a P/E ratio of 566.83 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.75. CTO Realty Growth has a 12 month low of $15.63 and a 12 month high of $18.08.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.94%. CTO Realty Growth’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5,066.67%.

CTO Realty Growth, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality, retail-based properties located primarily in higher growth markets in the United States. CTO also externally manages and owns a meaningful interest in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE), a publicly traded net lease REIT.

