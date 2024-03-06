Short Interest in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Drops By 8.0%

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,070,000 shares, a decrease of 8.0% from the January 31st total of 18,560,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,970,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.7 days.

Insider Activity at DexCom

In related news, EVP Sadie Stern sold 392 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.66, for a total value of $46,122.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,943,101.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other DexCom news, EVP Sadie Stern sold 392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.66, for a total value of $46,122.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,943,101.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 3,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.73, for a total value of $392,562.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,304,405.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 55,262 shares of company stock valued at $6,794,399. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get DexCom alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DexCom

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. True Vision MN LLC purchased a new stake in DexCom during the fourth quarter worth approximately $409,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its stake in DexCom by 2,076.3% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,126,382 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $139,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074,626 shares during the last quarter. Syon Capital LLC lifted its stake in DexCom by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 4,549 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its stake in DexCom by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 5,764 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in DexCom by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 134,606 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $16,703,000 after purchasing an additional 22,324 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DXCM. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on DexCom from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com raised DexCom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on DexCom from $101.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on DexCom from $110.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on DexCom from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.64.

Check Out Our Latest Report on DXCM

DexCom Stock Up 5.6 %

Shares of DexCom stock traded up $6.84 on Wednesday, reaching $128.62. 3,026,147 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,024,436. DexCom has a 1-year low of $74.75 and a 1-year high of $139.55. The company has a market cap of $49.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $122.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.35.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The medical device company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.07. DexCom had a return on equity of 28.31% and a net margin of 14.95%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DexCom will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

About DexCom

(Get Free Report)

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.