Short Interest in DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO) Declines By 7.7%

DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,970,000 shares, a decline of 7.7% from the January 31st total of 6,470,000 shares. Currently, 8.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 909,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.6 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DLO. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in DLocal during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in DLocal during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in DLocal by 53.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DLocal during the 3rd quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in DLocal during the 4th quarter worth $69,000. 41.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on DLO shares. New Street Research upgraded DLocal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Barclays upgraded DLocal from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of DLocal in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Finally, TheStreet cut DLocal from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.83.

DLocal Price Performance

NASDAQ DLO traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $16.84. 217,943 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 774,248. The stock has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of 36.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.99. DLocal has a one year low of $9.04 and a one year high of $24.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.98 and a 200-day moving average of $18.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

About DLocal

DLocal Limited operates a payment processing platform worldwide. Its payments platform enables merchants to get paid and to make payments online. The company serves commerce, streaming, ride-hailing, financial services, advertising, software as a service, travel, e-learning, on-demand delivery, gaming, and crypto industries.

