Short Interest in Eurofins Scientific SE (OTCMKTS:ERFSF) Grows By 10.4%

Eurofins Scientific SE (OTCMKTS:ERFSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 378,900 shares, an increase of 10.4% from the January 31st total of 343,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 199.4 days.

Eurofins Scientific Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:ERFSF opened at $59.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $61.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.86. Eurofins Scientific has a fifty-two week low of $47.14 and a fifty-two week high of $72.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Get Eurofins Scientific alerts:

Eurofins Scientific Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Eurofins Scientific SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides various analytical testing and laboratory services worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of approximately 130,000 analytical methods to evaluate the safety, identity, composition, authenticity, origin, traceability, and purity of various products.

Receive News & Ratings for Eurofins Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eurofins Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.