Short Interest in Eurofins Scientific SE (OTCMKTS:ERFSF) Grows By 10.4%

Eurofins Scientific SE (OTCMKTS:ERFSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 378,900 shares, an increase of 10.4% from the January 31st total of 343,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 199.4 days.
Eurofins Scientific Trading Down 1.1 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:ERFSF opened at $59.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $61.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.86. Eurofins Scientific has a fifty-two week low of $47.14 and a fifty-two week high of $72.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.43.
Eurofins Scientific Company Profile
