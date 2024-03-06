Short Interest in First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) Declines By 5.7%

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 95,100 shares, a decrease of 5.7% from the January 31st total of 100,900 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 47,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on INBK. StockNews.com raised shares of First Internet Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on First Internet Bancorp from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded First Internet Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $19.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

First Internet Bancorp Stock Up 5.0 %

First Internet Bancorp stock opened at $32.61 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market cap of $281.75 million, a P/E ratio of 27.87 and a beta of 0.71. First Internet Bancorp has a twelve month low of $9.68 and a twelve month high of $34.27.

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $27.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.50 million. First Internet Bancorp had a return on equity of 4.60% and a net margin of 3.81%. On average, analysts forecast that First Internet Bancorp will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Internet Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. First Internet Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.51%.

Institutional Trading of First Internet Bancorp

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INBK. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 148.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,267 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 521.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,325 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 5,450.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,442 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,398 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.43% of the company’s stock.

About First Internet Bancorp

First Internet Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Internet Bank of Indiana that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and municipal products and services to individuals and commercial customers in the United States. The company accepts non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit, savings, money market, commercial and brokered deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

