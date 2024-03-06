Short Interest in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) Rises By 11.9%

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 939,200 shares, an increase of 11.9% from the January 31st total of 839,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 269,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Jones Lang LaSalle Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE JLL traded down $1.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $187.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,551. Jones Lang LaSalle has a 1-year low of $119.46 and a 1-year high of $193.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $180.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $162.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.48 and a beta of 1.42.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $4.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.53. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 1.09% and a return on equity of 5.74%. The business had revenue of $5.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.36 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Jones Lang LaSalle will post 11.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $173.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jones Lang LaSalle presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.33.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 644.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,698,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $270,687,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470,373 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,222,000. Long Pond Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 3,155.9% in the 2nd quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 503,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,505,000 after acquiring an additional 488,406 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 78.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 856,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $136,489,000 after acquiring an additional 377,046 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 84.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 589,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,270,000 after purchasing an additional 270,404 shares in the last quarter. 96.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jones Lang LaSalle Company Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing, tenant representation, property management, advisory, and consulting services; and capital market services, such as equity and debt advisory, loan sales, equity advisory, loan servicing, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and advisory services.

Featured Articles

