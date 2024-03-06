Short Interest in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Increases By 11.3%

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,560,000 shares, a growth of 11.3% from the January 31st total of 17,570,000 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 9,170,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Marianne Lake sold 32,243 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $5,158,880.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 131,962 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $21,113,920. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 1,649 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.59, for a total value of $274,706.91. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,741,857.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 877,626 shares of company stock valued at $159,500,516 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of JPMorgan Chase & Co.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JPM. Oarsman Capital Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 11,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,872,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 23,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,070,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Grey Street Capital LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Grey Street Capital LLC now owns 6,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Network Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. now owns 7,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.94% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of JPM stock opened at $188.55 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $123.11 and a 1-year high of $189.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $543.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $175.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.56.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.73 by ($0.69). The firm had revenue of $38.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.73 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.70% and a return on equity of 17.80%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.57 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 4th were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 25.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JPM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $232.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Barclays lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $186.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $192.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.11.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

Further Reading

