Short Interest in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI) Decreases By 8.1%

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,800 shares, a drop of 8.1% from the January 31st total of 16,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 67,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Stock Performance

Shares of HYI traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.09. The stock had a trading volume of 11,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,160. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.69. Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund has a twelve month low of $10.99 and a twelve month high of $12.38.

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th.

Institutional Trading of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund

About Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund in the second quarter valued at about $245,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 7.4% in the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 267,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,138,000 after acquiring an additional 18,496 shares during the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 34.6% in the second quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 487,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,729,000 after acquiring an additional 125,302 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 11.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 46,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 4,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 3.9% in the third quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 911,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,476,000 after acquiring an additional 34,072 shares during the last quarter.

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., Western Asset Management Company Ltd and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

