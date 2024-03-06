Short Interest in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI) Decreases By 8.1%

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,800 shares, a drop of 8.1% from the January 31st total of 16,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 67,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Stock Performance
Shares of HYI traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.09. The stock had a trading volume of 11,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,160. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.69. Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund has a twelve month low of $10.99 and a twelve month high of $12.38.
Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th.
Institutional Trading of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund
About Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund
Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., Western Asset Management Company Ltd and Western Asset Management Company Limited.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- CrowdStrikes’s Stock Price Will Hit $500 Soon
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- Higher Highs are Fast Approaching for AMD Stock
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- Bargain Alert: Alphabet Stock Won’t Be This Cheap For Long
Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.