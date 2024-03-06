Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.19

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 13th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share by the asset manager on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group has increased its dividend payment by an average of 5.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 6 years. Silvercrest Asset Management Group has a dividend payout ratio of 39.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Silvercrest Asset Management Group to earn $1.54 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 49.4%.

Shares of NASDAQ SAMG opened at $17.25 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.91. The company has a market cap of $239.60 million, a PE ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 0.85. Silvercrest Asset Management Group has a fifty-two week low of $14.94 and a fifty-two week high of $23.20.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAMG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 140.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,376 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 4.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 37,318 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $763,000 after acquiring an additional 1,729 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Silvercrest Asset Management Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 184.9% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 14,474 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 9,394 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 161,584 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,304,000 after purchasing an additional 5,167 shares during the period. 48.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc, a wealth management firm, provides financial advisory and related family office services in the United States. The company serves ultra-high net worth individuals and families, as well as their trusts; endowments; foundations; and other institutional investors.

