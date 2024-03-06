Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.19

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 13th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share by the asset manager on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th.
Silvercrest Asset Management Group has increased its dividend payment by an average of 5.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 6 years. Silvercrest Asset Management Group has a dividend payout ratio of 39.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Silvercrest Asset Management Group to earn $1.54 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 49.4%.
Silvercrest Asset Management Group Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ SAMG opened at $17.25 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.91. The company has a market cap of $239.60 million, a PE ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 0.85. Silvercrest Asset Management Group has a fifty-two week low of $14.94 and a fifty-two week high of $23.20.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th.
Read Our Latest Report on Silvercrest Asset Management Group
Silvercrest Asset Management Group Company Profile
Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc, a wealth management firm, provides financial advisory and related family office services in the United States. The company serves ultra-high net worth individuals and families, as well as their trusts; endowments; foundations; and other institutional investors.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Silvercrest Asset Management Group
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- Bargain Alert: Alphabet Stock Won’t Be This Cheap For Long
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- 3 Stocks Insiders are Buying at New Highs
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- JD.com Stock Is Back to 2018 Prices, Earnings Set to Beat Peers
Receive News & Ratings for Silvercrest Asset Management Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvercrest Asset Management Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.