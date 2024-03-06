Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) versus Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) Head to Head Analysis

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV – Get Free Report) and Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

85.7% of Brightcove shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.7% of Skillz shares are held by institutional investors. 3.7% of Brightcove shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.7% of Skillz shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Brightcove and Skillz’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brightcove -11.38% -17.02% -7.22% Skillz -139.77% -61.24% -29.27%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brightcove 0 1 1 0 2.50 Skillz 0 2 2 0 2.50

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Brightcove and Skillz, as reported by MarketBeat.

Brightcove currently has a consensus target price of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 99.00%. Skillz has a consensus target price of $11.50, suggesting a potential upside of 74.24%. Given Brightcove’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Brightcove is more favorable than Skillz.

Volatility & Risk

Brightcove has a beta of 0.69, suggesting that its stock price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Skillz has a beta of 2.84, suggesting that its stock price is 184% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Brightcove and Skillz’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brightcove $201.19 million 0.44 -$22.89 million ($0.54) -3.72 Skillz $269.71 million 0.52 -$438.88 million ($11.22) -0.59

Brightcove has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Skillz. Brightcove is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Skillz, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Brightcove beats Skillz on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Brightcove

Brightcove Inc. provides cloud-based streaming services. Its flagship product includes Video Cloud, an online video streaming platform that enables its customers to distribute high-quality video to internet-connected devices. The company also offers Brightcove Live, a solution for live streaming; Brightcove Beacon, an application that enables companies to launch over-the-top video experiences of multiple monetization models; Brightcove Player, a cloud-based technology for creating and managing video experiences; Zencoder, a cloud-based video encoding technology; and Brightcove Audience Insights, a business intelligence platform that provides actionable intelligence on viewers and subscribers. In addition, it provides video solutions, such as Brightcove Marketing Studio, which included Video Marketing Suite, a solution designed to address the needs of marketers to drive awareness, engagement, and conversion; Brightcove Communications Studio, which included Enterprise Video Suite, an enterprise-class platform that is designed to reduce the cost and complexity involved with internal video communications; Brightcove CorpTV, an application that enables marketing videos, product announcements, training programs, and other live and on-demand content; and Brightcove Virtual Events, a platform for customers to create bespoke, immersive live and always-on virtual experiences. The company serves media, broadcasters, publishers, sports and entertainment companies, fashion, faith-based institutions, retail and e-commerce platforms, and hi-tech organizations, governments, educational institutions, and hospitality brands. It also sells its products in the Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, Japan, and the Middle East. Brightcove Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

About Skillz

Skillz Inc. operates a mobile game platform in the United States and internationally. The company primarily develops and supports a proprietary online-hosted technology platform that enables independent game developers to host tournaments and provide competitive gaming activity to end-users. The company distributes games through direct app download from its website, as well as through third-party platforms. Skillz Inc. was founded in 2012 and is based in San Francisco, California.

