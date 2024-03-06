SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the four research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $56.00.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SKYW. Raymond James increased their price target on SkyWest from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. TheStreet upgraded SkyWest from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, TD Cowen raised SkyWest from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $55.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, February 5th.

Shares of SkyWest stock opened at $66.50 on Friday. SkyWest has a one year low of $17.84 and a one year high of $67.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.79 and its 200 day moving average is $48.12. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.44 and a beta of 1.95.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.31. SkyWest had a return on equity of 1.59% and a net margin of 1.17%. The company had revenue of $751.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $758.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.93) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that SkyWest will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SkyWest

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SkyWest in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in SkyWest during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA bought a new stake in SkyWest during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in SkyWest during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in SkyWest during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. 79.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

