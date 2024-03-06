SOPHiA GENETICS (NASDAQ:SOPH) Posts Earnings Results

SOPHiA GENETICS (NASDAQ:SOPH – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.12), MarketWatch Earnings reports. SOPHiA GENETICS had a negative net margin of 117.35% and a negative return on equity of 38.53%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.22) earnings per share.

SOPHiA GENETICS Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SOPH traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.49. 12,578 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,173. SOPHiA GENETICS has a fifty-two week low of $2.13 and a fifty-two week high of $7.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.84.

Get SOPHiA GENETICS alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of SOPHiA GENETICS by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,954,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,027,000 after acquiring an additional 105,097 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in SOPHiA GENETICS by 12.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,027,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,107,000 after buying an additional 112,296 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in SOPHiA GENETICS by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 264,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 10,876 shares during the last quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC acquired a new position in SOPHiA GENETICS in the fourth quarter worth approximately $942,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SOPHiA GENETICS in the third quarter worth approximately $153,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of SOPHiA GENETICS in a report on Friday, January 12th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SOPH

About SOPHiA GENETICS

(Get Free Report)

SOPHiA GENETICS SA operates as a cloud-native software technology company in the healthcare space. The company offers SOPHiA DDM platform, a cloud-native software platform for analyzing data and generating insights from multimodal data sets and diagnostic modalities. Its SOPHiA DDM platform and related solutions, applications, products, and services are used by hospitals, laboratories, and biopharma customers worldwide.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SOPHiA GENETICS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SOPHiA GENETICS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.