SOPHiA GENETICS (NASDAQ:SOPH) PT Raised to $8.00 at BTIG Research

SOPHiA GENETICS (NASDAQ:SOPH – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at BTIG Research from $7.00 to $8.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. BTIG Research’s target price suggests a potential upside of 68.42% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of SOPHiA GENETICS in a research report on Wednesday.

Get SOPHiA GENETICS alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SOPHiA GENETICS

SOPHiA GENETICS Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SOPH traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.75. The stock had a trading volume of 55,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,200. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.85 and a 200-day moving average of $3.84. SOPHiA GENETICS has a 12-month low of $2.13 and a 12-month high of $7.37.

SOPHiA GENETICS (NASDAQ:SOPH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.12). SOPHiA GENETICS had a negative return on equity of 38.53% and a negative net margin of 117.35%. The company had revenue of $17.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.22) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that SOPHiA GENETICS will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SOPHiA GENETICS

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SOPHiA GENETICS by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 24,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in SOPHiA GENETICS by 90.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 6,552 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in SOPHiA GENETICS by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 52,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 9,474 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in SOPHiA GENETICS by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 264,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 10,876 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in SOPHiA GENETICS in the 1st quarter worth about $80,000. Institutional investors own 36.68% of the company’s stock.

About SOPHiA GENETICS

(Get Free Report)

SOPHiA GENETICS SA operates as a cloud-native software technology company in the healthcare space. The company offers SOPHiA DDM platform, a cloud-native software platform for analyzing data and generating insights from multimodal data sets and diagnostic modalities. Its SOPHiA DDM platform and related solutions, applications, products, and services are used by hospitals, laboratories, and biopharma customers worldwide.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SOPHiA GENETICS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SOPHiA GENETICS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.