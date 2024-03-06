Sovos Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOVO) Shares Sold by Ranger Investment Management L.P.

Ranger Investment Management L.P. cut its position in Sovos Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOVO – Free Report) by 35.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 903,278 shares of the company’s stock after selling 497,101 shares during the period. Ranger Investment Management L.P. owned approximately 0.89% of Sovos Brands worth $20,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SOVO. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Sovos Brands in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Sovos Brands by 165.5% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,529 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Sovos Brands in the third quarter worth about $128,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sovos Brands in the third quarter worth about $149,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Sovos Brands by 21.3% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 1,293 shares during the last quarter.

Get Sovos Brands alerts:

Insider Activity at Sovos Brands

In related news, insider Yuri Hermida sold 5,979 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.26, for a total value of $133,092.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 307,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,835,801.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Sovos Brands news, insider Lisa Y. O’driscoll sold 1,276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total transaction of $28,186.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 187,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,135,424.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Yuri Hermida sold 5,979 shares of Sovos Brands stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.26, for a total value of $133,092.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 307,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,835,801.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 49,418 shares of company stock valued at $1,095,387. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sovos Brands Price Performance

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shares of NASDAQ SOVO traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.88. The stock had a trading volume of 1,352,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,694,916. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 78.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.19. Sovos Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.82 and a 1 year high of $22.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Sovos Brands in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.06.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SOVO

About Sovos Brands

(Free Report)

Sovos Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer-packaged food company that manufactures and distributes consumer food products in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Dinner and Sauces, and Breakfast and Snacks. It provides pasta sauces, dry pasta, soups, frozen entrees, frozen pizza, yogurts, pancake and waffle mixes, other baking mixes, and frozen waffles under the Rao's, Michael Angelo's, noosa, and Birch Benders brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sovos Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sovos Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.