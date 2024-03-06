SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) Shares Acquired by Baker Avenue Asset Management LP

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP lifted its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) by 63.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 157,292 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,970 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP owned about 0.14% of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF worth $6,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the third quarter worth $35,000. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 486.4% in the second quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the third quarter worth $74,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the third quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the third quarter worth $86,000.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 744,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,166,537. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.79. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a twelve month low of $40.62 and a twelve month high of $42.15.

About SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

