SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD) Reaches New 12-Month High at $51.70

SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $51.70 and last traded at $51.51, with a volume of 98923 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $51.24.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

The firm has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.84 and its 200 day moving average is $46.11.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 601,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,310,000 after buying an additional 32,984 shares during the period. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $23,844,000. First International Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. First International Bank & Trust now owns 462,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,522,000 after purchasing an additional 23,470 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 14,693.0% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 333,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,852,000 after purchasing an additional 331,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 320,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,701,000 after purchasing an additional 3,387 shares during the last quarter.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (SPMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap US companies selected by the S&P Committee. SPMD was launched on Nov 8, 2005 and is managed by State Street.

