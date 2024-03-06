SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Shares Sold by Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc.

Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,933 shares of the company’s stock after selling 769 shares during the period. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $1,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SDY. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SDY traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $127.01. The stock had a trading volume of 180,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 436,395. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $109.87 and a 1 year high of $127.88. The company has a market capitalization of $22.61 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.21.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

