SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Hits New 12-Month High at $538.46

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $538.46 and last traded at $536.55, with a volume of 125602 shares. The stock had previously closed at $534.03.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Trading Up 0.9 %

The company has a market cap of $21.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $508.68 and its 200 day moving average is $480.48.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 250,264.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,523,871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,217,075,000 after acquiring an additional 9,520,067 shares during the last quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,570,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,192,724,000 after buying an additional 33,187 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 47,016.7% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,505,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $764,039,000 after buying an additional 1,502,655 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,476,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $749,171,000 after buying an additional 22,417 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,140,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $505,181,000 after buying an additional 86,561 shares during the period.

About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.