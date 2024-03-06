Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-eight analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Twenty-three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $135.31.

SPLK has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Splunk from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Splunk in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 target price on shares of Splunk in a research report on Monday, November 27th.

Splunk Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

SPLK opened at $156.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.61, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Splunk has a 1-year low of $82.19 and a 1-year high of $156.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $153.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $145.68.

In other news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 5,017 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.28, for a total transaction of $763,988.76. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 89,265 shares in the company, valued at $13,593,274.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPLK. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Splunk by 546.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 168 shares of the software company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Splunk during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Splunk during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Splunk during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Splunk during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. 87.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Splunk Company Profile

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets cloud services and licensed software solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers unified security and observability platform, including Splunk Security that helps security leaders fortify their organization's digital resilience by mitigating cyber risk and meeting compliance requirements; and Splunk Observability, which provides visibility across the full stack of infrastructure, applications, and the digital customer experience.

Further Reading

