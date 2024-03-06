Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Free Report) in a research note published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the software company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial cut Splunk from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $157.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. TheStreet raised Splunk from a c rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a hold rating and set a $157.00 target price on shares of Splunk in a report on Monday, November 27th. Twenty-three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $135.31.

Shares of NASDAQ SPLK opened at $156.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.61, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $153.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.68. The company has a market cap of $26.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.16, a PEG ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.00. Splunk has a fifty-two week low of $82.19 and a fifty-two week high of $156.47.

In other Splunk news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 5,017 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.28, for a total transaction of $763,988.76. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 89,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,593,274.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPLK. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Splunk by 546.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 168 shares of the software company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Splunk in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Splunk in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Splunk during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Splunk in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.56% of the company’s stock.

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets cloud services and licensed software solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers unified security and observability platform, including Splunk Security that helps security leaders fortify their organization's digital resilience by mitigating cyber risk and meeting compliance requirements; and Splunk Observability, which provides visibility across the full stack of infrastructure, applications, and the digital customer experience.

