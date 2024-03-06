Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) Sets New 52-Week High at $272.08

Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $272.08 and last traded at $270.56, with a volume of 118412 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $267.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SPOT. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Spotify Technology in a research note on Friday, December 1st. UBS Group upgraded shares of Spotify Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $274.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Spotify Technology from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Spotify Technology from $171.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $226.83.

Get Spotify Technology alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SPOT

Spotify Technology Stock Up 0.8 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $222.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $186.46.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 23.43% and a negative net margin of 4.01%. Spotify Technology’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.43) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Spotify Technology S.A. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPOT. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Spotify Technology by 195.0% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in Spotify Technology during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Spotify Technology during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Spotify Technology during the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, LM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Spotify Technology during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 56.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spotify Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.