SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) Price Target Raised to $74.00

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright from $73.00 to $74.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price points to a potential upside of 47.00% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on SWTX. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $47.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.00.

SpringWorks Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ SWTX opened at $50.34 on Wednesday. SpringWorks Therapeutics has a one year low of $18.00 and a one year high of $53.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.79 and a beta of 0.83.

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.24) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $5.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.19) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that SpringWorks Therapeutics will post -4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at SpringWorks Therapeutics

In other SpringWorks Therapeutics news, insider Daniel Pichl sold 15,000 shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total value of $751,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 45,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,265,121.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.43% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SpringWorks Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 96.6% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 31.2% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 42.8% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 64.3% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 1,222 shares during the last quarter.

About SpringWorks Therapeutics

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase III DeFi trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

